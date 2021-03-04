eHealth Public Policy Advisory Committee Established to Advise and Advocate For US Health Care Reform

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) (eHealth.com), a leading private online health insurance marketplace, today announced the formation of the eHealth Public Policy Advisory Committee, a panel of distinguished experts gathered to inform the company, the public, and policymakers on ideas for improving health care practices in both the public and private sectors.

Committee members include:

Steve Beshear /Chairman -- As Governor of Kentucky (2007-2015), Mr. Beshear captured national recognition for leading his state's successful implementation of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and other reforms. Kentucky was among a small number of states that successfully launched a state-based health insurance exchange under the ACA. Mr. Beshear also lectured as a senior leadership fellow at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

eHealth was an early supporter of the ACA and has long advocated for public/private partnerships that help millions of Americans find plans that meet their budgets and individual circumstances. eHealth strongly supports the expansion of ACA subsidies as well as reducing the Medicare eligibility age to include Americans over the age of 60.

Each year the company conducts surveys and interacts with millions of consumers to maintain a real-time understanding of Americans' concerns and preferences in the health insurance market. The Public Policy Advisory Committee can use this valuable data stream for its analysis of program efficacy.

"eHealth is excited to share new resources for informing and guiding policy decisions," said eHealth CEO Scott Flanders. "The eHealth Public Policy Advisory Committee offers a wealth of experience and insights on health care trends and best practices for consumers. Their work will be informed and supported by the direct contact and input we receive from millions of consumers each year."

"This is a committee of experts with a real-world understanding of how health care policy is made, how it is implemented, and the profound impact it has on people's lives," said former Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear. "Our aim is to provide ideas and guidance to both the private and public sectors, encouraging them to work together to provide positive outcomes for American consumers."

"eHealth is deeply committed to the public/private partnership at the core of America's health care system," said eHealth Senior Vice President of Public Policy John Desser. "The eHealth Public Policy Advisory Committee was established to inform both government and private companies on how we can work together to provide better coverage for more Americans."

