Volta Industries Names Global HR Executive Julie Rogers as Chief People Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Volta Industries, Inc. (Volta), an industry leader in commerce-centric electric vehicle (EV) charging networks, announced today that it has named Julie Rogers as Chief People Officer. Rogers previously led the People function at Komodo Health, a healthcare data insights platform.

In her new role, Rogers is responsible for leading Volta's people function, including scaling culture, designing organizational structure and implementing leading practices. Reporting to Scott Mercer, Founder and CEO of Volta, she will provide strategic direction and expertise for the full scope of the HR function.

Rogers brings more than 25 years of diverse People, Leadership and Talent Development experience in high-growth technology, sales and retail industries. Most recently, she led the global People functions at Komodo Health, Culture Amp, and Atlassian. She is an advisor for early-stage companies in the peopletech space, and actively supports, advocates for, and invests in female-founded and -led businesses.

"Julie's experience leading companies through periods of high growth while creating an environment for employees to excel will be imperative as we accelerate our business plan," said Scott Mercer. "As Volta continues to evolve, the key to our success is our people. Julie's talent for establishing best practices and gaining insights into what motivates and attracts talent will be a tremendous asset to our leadership team."

Volta's EV charging business model is unique to the market. Centered around evolving spending habits caused by the move to electric vehicles, Volta is transforming the fueling infrastructure by building charging networks in locations where drivers already spend their time and money, including grocery stores, pharmacies and other retail locations. Volta's charging stations feature large eye-catching digital displays that function as a sophisticated media network, providing brands a way to reach millions of shoppers moments before they enter a store. These sponsor-supported charging stations provide energy to customers who are able to plug in their vehicles where and when they shop. Volta's business partners who choose to have Volta charging stations installed report an increase in spend, dwell time and engagement on site. Currently located in 23 states and over 200 municipalities, Volta's approach has gained significant acceptance and penetration in the market.

"I am excited to join a company that is reimagining the way people interact with our fueling infrastructure. Volta's mission and culture provide a unique environment for individuals who want to have a direct impact on this revolution, while contributing to their own professional growth and development. I look forward to advancing our business mission through the People lens," said Rogers.

About Volta

For over a decade, Volta has been building a nationwide electric vehicle charging network to drive the world forward. Named after Alessandro Volta, the inventor of the electric battery, Volta's award-winning charging stations benefit brands, consumers, and real-estate locations by providing valuable advertising space to businesses and free charging to drivers. Strategically located in places where consumers already spend their time and money, Volta's chargers are among the most used electric vehicle charging stations in the United States. Headquartered in San Francisco, Volta is bringing to communities the means of building a sustainable fueling network for the 21st century. To learn more, visit www.voltacharging.com .

In February 2021, Volta and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: SNPR), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company with a strategic focus on energy sustainability and decarbonizing transportation, announced they entered into a business combination agreement. Upon the closing of the transaction, which remains subject to customary closing conditions, the combined entity will be named Volta Inc. and remain on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol "VLTA".

