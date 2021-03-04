>
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. to Host Fourth Quarter & Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call on March 18

March 04, 2021

SAN DIEGO, March 4, 2021

SAN DIEGO, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 18, 2021, at approximately 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time, Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: WOOF), a complete partner in pet health and wellness, will release its Fourth Quarter & Fiscal 2020 earnings results. Additionally, Petco executives will host a conference call at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time to review the company's financial and operating performance.

The call will be webcast live and the earnings release will be available on the company's Investor Relations page at https://ir.petco.com/investor-relations . A replay of the webcast will be available 24 hours a day, beginning two hours after the conference call, until approximately 5:00 P.M. Eastern Time on April 1, 2021, through the company's Investor Relations page.

About Petco, The Health + Wellness Co.
Petco is a category-defining health and wellness company focused on improving the lives of pets, pet parents and our own Petco partners. Since our founding in 1965, we've been trailblazing new standards in pet care, delivering comprehensive wellness solutions through our products and services, and creating communities that deepen the pet-pet parent bond. We operate more than 1,500 Petco locations across the U.S., Mexico, and Puerto Rico, including a growing network of more than 100 in-store veterinary hospitals, and offer a complete online resource for pet health and wellness at petco.com and on the Petco app. In tandem with The Petco Foundation, an independent nonprofit organization, we work with and support thousands of local animal welfare groups across the country and, through in-store adoption events, we've helped find homes for more than 6.5 million animals.

