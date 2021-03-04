Marina Maher Communications Elevates Chief Innovation Officer, Rema Vasan, to President

NEW YORK, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marina Maher Communications (MMC), the agency that has grown from a female founder with a vision to a PRovoke Agency of the Decade, is taking its next step forward by promoting Rema Vasan to President, effective immediately. Vasan, recently named a top industry innovator, will harness the entrepreneurial spirit that fueled MMC's rise and ensure clients stay ahead of a rapidly changing marketplace.

Reporting to founder and CEO Marina Maher, Vasan will lead with the future-forward mindset that's energized her to think ahead of the industry in her own career.

"Rema has consistently anticipated what's next, as evidenced by her non-linear career trajectory across advertising, digital marketing and communications, on both the agency and client sides," said Marina Maher, when asked what first drew her to Vasan. "The explosion of digital has accelerated the transformation of our industry and Rema's diverse, digital-first expertise brings with it a strategic ability to think broadly and offer a richness of ideas and solutions."

Since joining MMC in June 2019, Vasan has proven out an innate ability to transform the way communications drives business impact for the agency's key clients, with a keen focus on relentless digital innovation grounded in data-backed performance metrics. Whether turbocharging the agency's corporate practice, delivering groundbreaking work for J&J's Road to a Vaccine program or spearheading the reinvention of an audience-first influencer marketing model tied to sales and script attribution, Vasan consistently challenges the status quo to deliver meaningful business results for clients in a constantly evolving industry.

"As someone who has lived and worked through the transformation of the marketing industry, I was always impressed with MMC's uncanny ability to stay ahead of cultural trends and outpace the speed of change." said Vasan. "When the unique start-up spirit and future-forward ambition is combined with talent as diverse in experience and expertise as you find at MMC, magic happens. I'm honored to continue my journey at an agency with an incredible 37-year legacy whose vision and ambition sets the tone for the future."

As President, Vasan's remit will include oversight of the agency's growing healthcare, corporate and consumer practices; in addition to sizeable and critical disciplines such as earned media, creative, digital innovation and business strategy & analytics. Vasan will be laser-focused on driving business results, whether with social content capabilities that build cultural currency for brands, predictive analytics that enable a performance marketing approach, or transforming influencer marketing for the healthcare space. As a first gen immigrant, DEI is a critical priority for Vasan, who will closely partner with the Chief People Officer to continue to build a truly inclusive culture that will best serve MMC's talent and clients.

Prior to her time at MMC, Vasan led global marketing communications for some of the world's biggest and most recognized brands at Procter & Gamble, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline and Unilever, across Asia, Europe, and North America. She is behind breakthrough campaigns that have been recognized with Effies, SABREs, PRWeek Awards and Cannes Lions.

About Marina Maher Communications (MMC)

Marina Maher Communications is an integrated marketing and communications agency, encompassing MMC and RXMOSAIC. The firm was built by strategic innovators who leverage the power of influence to grow and protect brands. We are a collaborative group of creatives with a bias toward action and a passion for client service that fuels us forward. Our data and tech stack unlock deep audience understanding and is combined with our unique ability to leverage culture, thereby creating powerful communications solutions that drive business results. Digitally driven, we are ahead of the curve in defining the next generation of communications, making MMC one of the most recognized and sought-after communications agencies across consumer, corporate and healthcare.

To learn more, please visit: HelloMMC.com. MMC is a part of the Omnicom Public Relations Group.

About Omnicom Public Relations Group

Omnicom Public Relations Group is a global collective of three of the top global public relations agencies worldwide and specialist agencies in areas including public affairs, marketing to women, global health strategy and corporate social responsibility. It encompasses more than 6,300 public relations professionals in more than 370 offices worldwide who provide their expertise to companies, government agencies, NGOs and nonprofits across a wide range of industries. Omnicom Public Relations Group delivers for clients through a relentless focus on talent, continuous pursuit of innovation and a culture steeped in collaboration. Omnicom Public Relations Group is part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) that includes more than 200 companies in a wide range of marketing disciplines including advertising, public relations, healthcare, customer relationship management, events, promotional marketing, branding and research.

