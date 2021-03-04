BellRock Brands to Virtually Participate in the 33rd Annual ROTH Conference on Tuesday, March 16, 2021

DENVER, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BellRock Brands Inc. ("BellRock" or "the Company") (CSE: BRCK.U), an industry-leading cannabis consumer packaged goods ("CPG") multi-state operator ("MSO"), has been invited to virtually participate at the 33rd Annual ROTH Conference. The conference is being held March 15-17, 2021.

Management is scheduled to hold virtual one-on-one meetings with investors on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. In addition, management pre-recorded a presentation for investors to view, which can be accessed immediately at https://wsw.com/webcast/roth35/brck/1811466.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting with BellRock management, please contact your ROTH representative or BellRock's investor relations team at [email protected].

ABOUT BELLROCK BRANDS:

BellRock Brands is a brand and IP focused CPG multi-state operator that possesses one of the industry's broadest branded product portfolios catering to the growing and ever-evolving cannabis consumer. BellRock's portfolio consists of two iconic cannabis brands with deep history, Mary's Brands (a pioneer in the Health & Wellness segment since 2013) and Dixie (a market-leading cannabis-infused edibles brand since 2010), as well as two growing, California-based brands, Rebel Coast and Défoncé. Together, the BellRock brands offer a vast spectrum of high-quality cannabis-centric consumer packaged goods. With 11 brands and over 200 SKUs, BellRock reaches nearly every key consumer group and addresses the needs of a diverse cannabis consumer base. The BellRock manufacturing and distribution footprint continues to expand and currently spans nine states, and the Company owns or manages production facilities in its largest markets. For more information, visit www.bellrockbrands.com.

