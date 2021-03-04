Hershey's Brand To Celebrate SHE with Change to its Iconic Chocolate Bar

HERSHEY, Pa., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --There is no Hershey's without 'SHE'. To honor all the women and girls out there, Hershey's brand developed a small batch of 'Celebrate HerSHEy's' bars, highlighting the 'SHE' at the center of our iconic Hershey's milk chocolate bars for the first time in the United States.

On March 8, International Women's Day, the first 1,000 visitors to each of our Hershey's Chocolate World locations (Hershey, PA, New York City Times Square and Las Vegas) will receive this limited-edition 'Celebrate HerSHEy's' bar to celebrate a woman in their life.

"Thousands of people walk through our doors at Hershey's Chocolate World every day and create lifelong memories. We couldn't think of a better place to put a smile on a face through the simple gesture of 'Celebrating SHE' and honoring all the women in our lives by giving out these limited-edition chocolate bars," said Suzanne Jones, Vice President, The Hershey Experience.

To keep the celebration going, the Hershey's brand also created a short inspirational film featuring women whose achievements have impacted and inspired the world, including the likes of Gloria Steinem, Gilda Radner and Katherine Johnson. Hershey's brand is also inviting everyone to share in the celebration of SHE by sharing a picture of a woman you are celebrating on social media and use the hashtag #CelebrateSHE. We'll share some of these stories on Hershey's social channels throughout the entire month of March – Women's History Month.

"We want to encourage everyone to share some extra goodness and take a moment to celebrate the 'SHEs'; the women and girls who have inspired us, motivated us and have made a positive change in our lives," said Veronica Villasenor, Vice President, Chocolate, The Hershey Company.

The Hershey Company Commitment

The Hershey Company, maker of the beloved Hershey's Milk Chocolate bar, celebrates women beyond its wrappers. With Michele Buck as CEO and Chairman of the Board, the company is among only seven percent of Fortune 500 companies that are led by women. Hershey is proud of its equal gender representation across the business and dollar-for-dollar pay gender equity in the U.S., and soon around the world. Our company is committed to achieving gender equality at every level of the organization around the globe. For more information on The Hershey Company's commitment to diversity & inclusion and support of equal gender representation, visit our corporate website.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 17,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 90 brands around the world that drive more than $8 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers, SkinnyPop, and Pirate's Booty.

For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com

Follow:

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

Instagram

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hersheys-brand-to-celebrate-she-with-change-to-its-iconic-chocolate-bar-301240642.html

SOURCE The Hershey Company