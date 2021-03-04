Inspired To Report Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2020 Results And Hold Conference Call On March 11

NEW YORK, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. ("Inspired") (NASDAQ: INSE) announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 on Thursday, March 11, 2021, before the market opens. Inspired management will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. in the UK the same day to discuss the Company's results and general business trends.

The Company advises that it is changing its reporting segments to better align with its business structure. This change is in accordance with US GAAP, which requires companies to report segment information based on the way management views segments for making operating decisions and assessing performance. The revised segment reporting will commence with the financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020 to be released on March 11, 2021.

The previous segments were: Gaming, Virtual Sports and Acquired Businesses

The new segments are: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive and Leisure

There is no change to the reported profit in any period, only movements between segments. To facilitate comparisons with performance in prior periods, Inspired will provide the historical segment data and reconciliations on March 11, 2020.

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across land-based and mobile channels around the world. The Company's gaming, virtual sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. The Company operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for more than 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 44,000 land-based channels; digital games for 100+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 19,000 devices. Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com.

