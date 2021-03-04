American Public University System Launches Almost 60 New Courses to Help Businesses Hurdle Economic Challenges

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's fast-changing business climate, growth-minded companies are constantly looking for new ways to get ahead of the competition. Forward-looking executives are streamlining operations, speeding up product development, and squeezing more efficiencies out of their supply chains. All these moves have placed an increased burden on the need for agile, highly skilled employees.

Recognizing this dynamic, American Public University System (APUS) is enhancing its Dr. Wallace E. Boston School of Business by:

Adding almost 60 new dynamic online courses across several of the 27 master's and bachelor's degree programs the School offers;

Enriching existing courses and programs that focus on leadership, digital business and artificial intelligence; and

Expanding the MBA program offerings with several new and innovative concentrations.

"With COVID-19 and economic turmoil as a backdrop, we're at a key crossroads today. Companies and government agencies are facing unprecedented events that require innovative thinking. We want to ensure our students are well positioned to help our economy overcome these challenges," said Dr. Marie Gould Harper, Dean of the Wallace E. Boston Business School. "We call this concept 'leading forward' – and it's a theme that has been baked into everything we do."

For industry leaders' insights on leadership tips and the skills needed to gain a competitive edge today, listen to our podcasts: www.apuedge.com/category/content-type/podcast/leading-forward/.

New business school courses – including those focused on crisis management, business continuity and sustainability – will instill robust leadership skills in analytics, project management, and business intelligence. The school offers the Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), plus numerous relevant bachelor's, master's and associate degree programs as well as high-demand certificate courses like accounting, management, government contracting and acquisition, entrepreneurship and supply chain management. Areas include international business, finance, marketing, ethics, law, operations, human resources, strategy, and globalization.

"We are reimagining the Business School to show our unwavering commitment to student success at a time when our economy faces disruptions," said Dr. Vernon C. Smith, Provost of APUS. "A key part of this equation is helping to prepare all our students, especially veterans, with skills and knowledge for a successful transition into future leadership roles. We continually innovate so that APUS can address future workforce needs, in both corporate and the government sectors."

Approximately 200,000 veterans transition to civilian life every year and are an undervalued talent pool in today's workforce, with many facing pitfalls of being underemployed, according to a recent LinkedIn study. APUS's School of Business has a mission to prepare students to be principled leaders through a flexible learning environment that leverages technology and best practices focused on the practical application of knowledge. Consulting with industry leaders from Fortune 500 companies and beyond, APUS has designed a well-rounded, ACBSP-accredited curriculum at the school.

The Dr. Wallace E. Boston School has conferred more than 26,500 degrees and certificates (as of November 2020). The School offers over 60 degree and certificate programs, 27 of which are at the bachelor's or master's levels.

