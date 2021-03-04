>
The Freedom Bank of Virginia to Webcast at VirtualInvestorConferences.com March 10th

March 04, 2021 | About: OTCPK:FDVA -0.95% OTCPK:FDVA -0.95%

Bank invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend presentation on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

PR Newswire

FAIRFAX, Va., March 4, 2021

FAIRFAX, Va., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCQX: FDVA) based in Fairfax, VA, focused on building lead relationships with businesses, real estate owners and professionals in the Northern Virginia/DC MSA, today announced that Joe Thomas, President & Chief Executive Officer, will present at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on March 10th.

(PRNewsfoto/VirtualInvestorConferences.com)

DATE: March 10th
TIME: 12:30 PM ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/3pzliV5

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Freedom

Freedom Bank (OTCQX: FDVA) is a next-generation community bank, headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, offering commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions using banker expertise and innovative technology to build lead relationships with clients. Freedom Bank concentrates on key industry verticals to deliver unique, sector-specific solutions to help clients meet their goals and realize their dreams. Freedom Bank has locations in Fairfax, Vienna, Reston, Manassas and Chantilly and a mortgage division also headquartered in Chantilly. For information about Freedom Bank, visit our website at www.freedom.bank.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-freedom-bank-of-virginia-to-webcast-at-virtualinvestorconferencescom-march-10th-301240593.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com


