SPX FLOW Promotes Two Leaders Focused on Company Culture and Growth

March 04, 2021 | About: NYSE:FLOW +2%

PR Newswire

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 4, 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:FLOW), a leading provider of process solutions, has appointed Melissa Buscher as an Officer of the Company and expanded the role of Peter Ryan, Vice President, Secretary and General Counsel.

Buscher will now serve as Chief Communications and Marketing Officer after joining SPX FLOW a year ago as Vice President and Chief Communications Officer. Over the past year, Buscher has significantly impacted company culture using communication strategies to increase engagement and alignment with company goals. In December 2020, she took on additional responsibilities in marketing with a vision to transform the way SPX FLOW interacts and communicates with external stakeholders about our innovative products and solutions.

In connection with SPX FLOW's drive to build a great culture while increasing functional accountability and efficiency, Peter Ryan's role has been expanded to lead the Company's Human Resources organization. In his new role as Chief People Officer and General Counsel, Ryan will leverage his experience in corporate governance, compensation, sustainability and his deep knowledge of the company's business, people and culture to drive strong global functions that help deliver the company's strategy.

"These are two extremely talented and reputable leaders," said Marc Michael, SPX FLOW President and CEO. "Melissa has done an outstanding job modernizing the communications function and will do the same for marketing by communicating our company's strengths to our target audiences, and with Peter's 15-year tenure at SPX FLOW, passion for people and extensive company knowledge, he will have an immediate impact on our future success."

About SPX FLOW, Inc.

Based in Charlotte, N.C., SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE: FLOW) improves the world through innovative and sustainable solutions. The company's product offering is concentrated in process technologies that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer and other activities that are integral to processes performed across a wide variety of nutrition, health and industrial markets. SPX FLOW had approximately $1.4 billion in 2020 annual revenues and has operations in more than 30 countries and sales in more than 140 countries. To learn more about SPX FLOW, please visit www.spxflow.com.

Media Contact:
Peter Smolowitz
External Communications Manager
[email protected]
704-390-6918

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spx-flow-promotes-two-leaders-focused-on-company-culture-and-growth-301240615.html

SOURCE SPX FLOW, Inc.


