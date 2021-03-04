Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR) CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne Bought $125,940 of Shares

CEO of Energizer Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mark Stephen Lavigne (insider trades) bought 3,000 shares of ENR on 03/03/2021 at an average price of $41.98 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $125,940.

Energizer Holdings Inc is a manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of household batteries, specialty batteries and lighting products. It offers batteries using many technologies including lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, and silver oxide. Energizer Holdings Inc has a market cap of $2.93 billion; its shares were traded at around $42.890000 with and P/S ratio of 1.07. The dividend yield of Energizer Holdings Inc stocks is 2.79%. Energizer Holdings Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 19.10% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of ENR stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $41.98. The price of the stock has increased by 2.17% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Robert V Vitale bought 2,500 shares of ENR stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $42.11. The price of the stock has increased by 1.85% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ENR, click here