Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) President & CEO Emil D Kakkis Sold $4.3 million of Shares

March 04, 2021 | About: RARE -1.52%

President & CEO of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Emil D Kakkis (insider trades) sold 30,000 shares of RARE on 03/01/2021 at an average price of $141.8 a share. The total sale was $4.3 million.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for treatment of rare & ultra-rare diseases, with a focus on debilitating genetic diseases. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a market cap of $8.26 billion; its shares were traded at around $123.335000 with and P/S ratio of 28.07. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 8.60% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO Emil D Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of RARE stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $141.8. The price of the stock has decreased by 13.02% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP & Chief Commercial Officer Erik Harris sold 3,177 shares of RARE stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $138.17. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.74% since.
  • CBO & EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 4,572 shares of RARE stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $138.17. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.74% since.
  • See Remarks John Richard Pinion sold 6,198 shares of RARE stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $138.17. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.74% since.
  • EVP and General Counsel Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 3,970 shares of RARE stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $138.17. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.74% since.
  • SVP, Controller and PAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 732 shares of RARE stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $138.17. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.74% since.

For the complete insider trading history of RARE, click here

.

