Fmc Corp (FMC) EVP and CFO Andrew D Sandifer Sold $524,707 of Shares

March 04, 2021 | About: FMC -3.89%

EVP and CFO of Fmc Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Andrew D Sandifer (insider trades) sold 4,951 shares of FMC on 03/02/2021 at an average price of $105.98 a share. The total sale was $524,707.

FMC Corp is a diversified chemical company that serves agricultural, consumer and industrial markets internationally with solutions, applications and products. It also produces health and nutrition products, as well as lithium derivatives. Fmc Corp has a market cap of $12.91 billion; its shares were traded at around $99.835000 with a P/E ratio of 23.65 and P/S ratio of 2.79. The dividend yield of Fmc Corp stocks is 1.82%.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP and CFO Andrew D Sandifer sold 4,951 shares of FMC stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $105.98. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.8% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Corporate Controller Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,146 shares of FMC stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $106.83. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.55% since.

For the complete insider trading history of FMC, click here

.

