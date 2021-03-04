Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys American National Group Inc, 3M Co, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Sells Danaher Corp, Church & Dwight Co Inc, Marsh & McLennan Inc

Galveston, TX, based Investment company Moody National Bank Trust Division (Current Portfolio) buys American National Group Inc, 3M Co, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, The Carlyle Group Inc, sells Danaher Corp, Church & Dwight Co Inc, Marsh & McLennan Inc, McCormick Inc, Arthur J. Gallagher during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moody National Bank Trust Division. As of 2020Q4, Moody National Bank Trust Division owns 389 stocks with a total value of $3.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ANAT, MMM, ICE, CG, TDOC, ACA, DKNG, LHX, VNT, NGVT, AGGY, WB, TJX, MOS, MSCI, KSS, IPG, CFR, CBRL, ASML, AMAT, TWO, NLY,

ANAT, MMM, ICE, CG, TDOC, ACA, DKNG, LHX, VNT, NGVT, AGGY, WB, TJX, MOS, MSCI, KSS, IPG, CFR, CBRL, ASML, AMAT, TWO, NLY, Added Positions: EPD, JNJ, C, GM, CMA, CVX, BMY, WFC, UL, VZ, NFG, ABB, KKR, PHG, KR, MUFG, MCO, MPC, MU, VMBS, NEM, NKE, UBS, NI, WMB, OHI, PPL, PGR, MINT, PSX, STM, TOT, CVS, AMX, ASX, ALXN, AB, BDX, BP, SAN, BRK.B, BLK, BXP, CAG, XMLV, CHKP, CTVA, DOW, DD, E, FDX, FTSL, GSK, GLPG, GLPI, HBAN,

EPD, JNJ, C, GM, CMA, CVX, BMY, WFC, UL, VZ, NFG, ABB, KKR, PHG, KR, MUFG, MCO, MPC, MU, VMBS, NEM, NKE, UBS, NI, WMB, OHI, PPL, PGR, MINT, PSX, STM, TOT, CVS, AMX, ASX, ALXN, AB, BDX, BP, SAN, BRK.B, BLK, BXP, CAG, XMLV, CHKP, CTVA, DOW, DD, E, FDX, FTSL, GSK, GLPG, GLPI, HBAN, Reduced Positions: DHR, MMC, MKC, CHD, PODD, AJG, JD, EXAS, AME, XOM, LMT, FCPT, XSLV, KMI, LIN, CWB, VEA, VLO, MAC, TRP, NOK, OXY, SPG, IBM, GILD, FVD, FCX, ENB, FANG, DK, CLR, CVA, SCZ, BTI, BBVA, BKR, AZN, ATI,

DHR, MMC, MKC, CHD, PODD, AJG, JD, EXAS, AME, XOM, LMT, FCPT, XSLV, KMI, LIN, CWB, VEA, VLO, MAC, TRP, NOK, OXY, SPG, IBM, GILD, FVD, FCX, ENB, FANG, DK, CLR, CVA, SCZ, BTI, BBVA, BKR, AZN, ATI, Sold Out: LUMN, PWB, WMGI, NYCB,

American National Group Inc (ANAT) - 11,205,361 shares, 27.60% of the total portfolio. New Position National Western Life Group Inc (NWLI) - 1,162,246 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,261,466 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 577,939 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 30,958 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%

Moody National Bank Trust Division initiated holding in American National Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $68 and $96.12, with an estimated average price of $80.8. The stock is now traded at around $95.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 27.6%. The holding were 11,205,361 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moody National Bank Trust Division initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $158.48 and $177.12, with an estimated average price of $169.94. The stock is now traded at around $176.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 50,371 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moody National Bank Trust Division initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.77 and $115.29, with an estimated average price of $103.81. The stock is now traded at around $111.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 53,179 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moody National Bank Trust Division initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $172.44 and $231.8, with an estimated average price of $203.06. The stock is now traded at around $194.972500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 27,533 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moody National Bank Trust Division initiated holding in The Carlyle Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.92 and $31.44, with an estimated average price of $28.22. The stock is now traded at around $35.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 175,540 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moody National Bank Trust Division initiated holding in Arcosa Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.84 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.14. The stock is now traded at around $57.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 86,785 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moody National Bank Trust Division added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 313.42%. The purchase prices were between $16.04 and $21.61, with an estimated average price of $18.67. The stock is now traded at around $22.979900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 322,406 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moody National Bank Trust Division added to a holding in Comerica Inc by 22.71%. The purchase prices were between $39.33 and $56.2, with an estimated average price of $48.92. The stock is now traded at around $68.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 26,997 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moody National Bank Trust Division added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 23.99%. The purchase prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.33. The stock is now traded at around $245.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,584 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moody National Bank Trust Division added to a holding in ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd by 31.32%. The purchase prices were between $4.03 and $5.91, with an estimated average price of $5.01. The stock is now traded at around $7.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 14,425 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moody National Bank Trust Division added to a holding in Banco Santander SA by 23.38%. The purchase prices were between $1.79 and $3.4, with an estimated average price of $2.54. The stock is now traded at around $3.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 84,122 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Moody National Bank Trust Division sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $8.62 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $9.87.

Moody National Bank Trust Division sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $60.08 and $67.91, with an estimated average price of $64.58.

Moody National Bank Trust Division sold out a holding in Wright Medical Group NV. The sale prices were between $29.98 and $30.72, with an estimated average price of $30.51.

Moody National Bank Trust Division sold out a holding in New York Community Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $7.81 and $10.55, with an estimated average price of $9.21.