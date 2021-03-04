>
Uber CFO to Participate in Keynote at Deutsche Bank 29th Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference 2021

March 04, 2021 | About: NYSE:UBER



Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) today announced that Nelson Chai, CFO, will participate in a keynote at the Deutsche Bank 29th Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference 2021 on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Mr. Chai is scheduled to appear at 9:00 am ET (6:00 am PT).



A live webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations section of the Uber website at [url="]http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.uber.com[/url].



About Uber



Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 15 billion trips later, we’re building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

