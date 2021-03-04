>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Heritage Southeast Bank Hires Anastasia Lambert as Senior Vice President and Director of Human Resources

March 04, 2021 | About: HSBI -0.35%

ATLANTA, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Southeast Bank announced Anastasia Lambert, SHRM-SCP, SPHR, has joined as Senior Vice President and Director of Human Resources. She will be responsible for overseeing strategy and execution of benefits, payroll, hiring and training and will be based at the bank’s corporate office in McDonough, GA.

Lambert joins the bank with a wealth of employee relations, training, compensation and performance management knowledge and experience. She holds the Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-CP) and Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) designations as well as a Bachelor of Science degree in Counseling and Human Services from Point University.

“We are excited to have Anastasia join our team,” said Kathy Zovlonsky, Executive Vice President and Chief Administration Officer of Heritage Southeast Bank. “She has a strong track record of creating strategies and solutions that meet companies’ people needs and developing effective leaders. Her banking experience, combined with her HR knowledge and training, make her a great fit to lead our HR strategy and team.”

About Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc., and Heritage Southeast Bank:
Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. (OTCQX: HSBI) serves as the holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank, which is headquartered in Jonesboro, GA and operates under the names “Heritage Bank,” “The Heritage Bank,” and “Providence Bank” in its various markets. With approximately $1.5 billion in assets, the bank provides a well-rounded offering of commercial and consumer products through its more than 22 locations. For additional information, visit the HSBI website.

While the branches of each of the three combined legacy institutions operate under their respective legacy names, all such branches are branches of the same single insured depository institution, Heritage Southeast Bank, and a customer’s deposits in branches operating under different trade names will be commonly insured and subject to the same FDIC insurance limits.

Media Contacts:Pat Check
770-789-6051
[email protected]
Kelly Frommer
404-434-0094
[email protected]


ti?nf=ODE4NDcyMCM0MDQ5MTgzIzIyMDU4MjE=
2ef7a370-1f7b-452f-ba01-a16f7b812090

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)