TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2021 / TDG Gold Corp (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") has arranged a non-brokered private placement of up to 6,666,666 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of C$0.30 per Unit to raise proceeds of up to C$2 million (the "Offering"). Commitments have been received for most of the Offering.

The Company reserves the right to increase the size of the private placements or to modify the type, nature and/or price of the Units for any reason.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one-half of one Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). One Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Share of the Company at a price of C$0.45 per Share for a period of thirty months from the closing of the Offering. The Shares issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a four-month and a day hold period. In addition, the Offering is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Finder's fees will be payable on the Offering.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering to fund the cost of the ongoing exploration programs at the Company's projects and for general working capital purposes.

About TDG Gold Corp.

TDG is a major mineral claim holder in the Toodoggone District of northern British Columbia, Canada, with over 23,000 hectares of brownfield and greenfield exploration opportunities under direct ownership or earn-in agreement. TDG's key projects are the former producing, high-grade gold and silver Shasta and Baker Mines which are both road accessible, produced intermittently between 1979-2012, and have over 50,000 metres of historical drilling. In 2021, TDG proposes to advance the projects through compilation of historical data, new geological mapping, geochemical and geophysical surveys, and drill testing of the known mineralization occurrences and their extensions. TDG currently has 57,335,335 common shares issued and outstanding.

