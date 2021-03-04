Zimtu Capital Corp. Announces Schedule of PDAC 2021 Guest Speakers

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2021 / Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSXV:ZC)(FSE:ZCT1) (the "Company" or "Zimtu") is pleased to announce the Company will feature scheduled presentations from representatives of the following ZimtuADVANTAGE (https://www.zimtu.com/zimtu-advantage/) companies: Arctic Star Exploration, Ares Strategic Mining, Commerce Resources, Core Assets, Eagle Bay Resources, Lake Winn Resources, Saville Resources, Ximen Mining, and Zambezi Sports. Stephan Bogner, founder of Rockstone Research and CEO of Elementum International AG, will also be presenting via the virtual Zimtu Capital booth during PDAC 2021. You don't have to be a PDAC attendee to join our events, simply RSVP on our website's Event Page (https://www.zimtu.com/event/) by clicking the presentation you are interested in. See our guest speaker's schedule below and be sure to join us!

Ares Strategic Mining: 10:00 AM PST / 1:00 PM EST Monday March 8th and 2:00 PM PST / 5:00 PM EST Wednesday March 10th

Commerce Resources: 4:00 PM PST / 7:00 PM EST Monday March 8th and 10:00 AM PST / 1:00 PM EST Wednesday March 10th

Core Assets: 12:00 PM PST / 3:00 PM EST Monday March 8th and 12:00 PM PST / 3:00 PM EST Wednesday March 10th

Eagle Bay Resources: 2:00 PM PST / 5:00 PM EST Monday March 8th and 8:00 AM PST / 11:00 AM EST Wednesday March 10th

Lake Winn Resources: 4:00 PM PST / 7:00 PM EST Tuesday March 9th and 2:00 PM PST / 5:00 PM EST Thursday March 11th

Saville Resources: 12:00 PM PST / 3:00 PM EST Tuesday March 9th and 12:00 PM PST / 3:00 PM Thursday March 11th

Ximen Mining: 10:00 AM PST / 1:00 PM EST Tuesday March 9th and 10:00 AM PM PST / 1:00 PM EST Thursday March 11th

Zambezi Sports: 2:00 PM PST / 5:00 PM EST Tuesday March 9th and 4:00 PM PST / 7:00 PM EST Thursday March 11th

Rockstone Research: 8:00 AM PST / 11:00 AM EST Tuesday March 9th and 8:00 AM PST / 11:00 AM EST Thursday March 11th

Arctic Star Exploration TSX.v: ADD

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. owns 100% of the recently acquired Timantti Diamond Project including a 243 Ha Exploration Permit and a 193,700 Ha Exploration Reservation near the town of Kuusamo, in Finland. The project is located approximately 550km SW of the operating Grib Diamond Mine in Russia. Arctic has commenced its exploration in Finland on the Timantti Project, where four diamondiferous kimberlite bodies may represent the first finds in a large kimberlite field. The Company also controls diamond exploration properties in Nunavut (Stein), the NWT (Diagras and Redemption) and a rare metals project in BC (Cap). Arctic Star has a highly experienced diamond exploration team previously responsible for several world-class diamond discoveries. For more information, please visit: https://www.arcticstar.ca.

Ares Strategic Mining TSX.v: ARS

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. owns the only permitted and producing fluorspar mine in the U.S. The Company is in the process of ramping up production through new equipment, new plant, adit construction, and new strategic partners, and has already established a global customer base. Ares is designing new mining plans to optimize output, and improve the mine's infrastructure, so it can meet the demands of a large US market which currently imports all its fluorspar from abroad. The company is focusing on near-term production and cash flow, as well as continuous expansion, so that it can become one of the world's largest fluorspar suppliers. For more information, please visit: https://www.aresmining.com.

Commerce Resources TSX.v: CCE

Commerce Resources Corp. is a junior mineral resource company focused on the development of the Ashram Rare Earth and Fluorspar Deposit located in Quebec, Canada. The Company is positioning to be one of the lowest cost rare earth producers globally, with a specific focus on being a long-term supplier of mixed rare earth carbonate and/or NdPr oxide to the global market. The Ashram Deposit is characterized by simple rare earth (monazite, bastnaesite, xenotime) and gangue (carbonates) mineralogy, a large tonnage resource at favourable grade, and has demonstrated the production of high-grade (>45% REO) mineral concentrates at high recovery (>70%) in line with active global producers. In addition to being one of the largest rare earth deposits globally, Ashram is also one of the largest fluorspar deposits globally and has the potential to be a long-term supplier to the met-spar and acid-spar markets. Commerce Resources also owns the Blue River Tantalum & Niobium project in British Columbia, with the Upper Fir Deposit, which has a significant defined resource and a positive PEA released in 2011. For more information, please visit: https://www.commerceresources.com.

Core Assets Corp. CSE: CC

Core Assets Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in BC, Canada. The company currently holds the Blue and Silver Lime Properties, which cumulatively cover a land area of 14,814.86 Ha (148.15 km²). Both projects lay within the Atlin Mining District, which is a well-known gold camp. The Atlin Mining District has been the focus of Core Assets exploration efforts since 2018, with increased exploration activities forecasted in the area moving into 2021. The Llewelyn Fault Zone intersects the Blue Property and is believed to be the main transport corridor for high-grade metals in the area, including copper, cobalt, silver and gold. For more information, please visit: https://coreassetscorp.com.

Eagle Bay Resources (Privately-held)

Eagle Bay Resources Corp. is an early-stage exploration company focused on exploring and developing the Cap Property, which is believed to be prospective for rare earth metals and niobium. The Cap Property is located 85 km NE of Prince George, B.C. and comprises 21 mineral tenures covering 10,428 ha. Some reconnaissance has occurred previously on the property, including sample collection, a flown airborne geophysical survey, and some limited drilling.

Lake Winn Resources TSX.v: LWR

Lake Winn Resources Corp., is a Vancouver based gold company, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (Symbol: LWR) focusing on exploration and development of gold projects in Canada. The company's flagship property, the Cloud Project is in the province of Manitoba, in the Flin Flon Gold Belt approximately 40 kilometers north‐east of the town of Flin‐Flon. Access to the property is provided by Manitoba highway 10 to the all‐weather Kississing Lake Road. The company is currently diamond drilling on this property. The company recently acquired a second gold property in Manitoba, the Quartz project in Reed Lake. For more information, please visit: https://www.lakewinncorp.com.

Saville Resources TSX.v: SRE

The Company's principal asset is the Niobium Claim Group Property, situated within the central Labrador Trough, Quebec, and currently under Earn-In Agreement from Commerce Resources Corp. for up to a 75% interest. The Property consists of 26 contiguous mineral claims, encompassing an area of approximately 1,223 hectares, and is considered prospective for niobium, tantalum, phosphate, and fluorspar. The Property includes the Miranna Target, where prior boulder sampling in the area has returned 5.9% Nb2O5 and 1,220 ppm Ta2O5, as well as the Mallard Prospect where drilling has returned wide intercepts of mineralization, including 1.36% Nb2O5 over 4.5 m, within a larger interval of 0.80% Nb2O5 over 31.5 m (EC19-174A). In addition, drill intercepts of fluorspar at the Mallard Prospect include 26.1% CaF2 over 32.4 m (EC10-033) and 39.8% CaF2 over 6.6 m (EC10-040). For more information, please visit: https://savilleres.com.

Ximen Mining TSX.v: XIM

Ximen Mining Corp. is focused on being the next significant high-grade gold producer in southern British Colombia, one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world, through self-funding its own exploration. Ximen owns 100% interest in three of its precious metal projects; two gold projects, the Amelia Gold Mine and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project and the Treasure Mountain Silver Project adjacent to the past producing Huldra Silver Mine. Currently, the Treasure Mountain Silver Project is under option agreement. The option partner is making annual staged cash and stocks payments as well as funding the development of the project. Ximen continues to expand its land package around its flagship property, the Kenville Gold Mine, near Nelson BC. The company owns the surface and underground rights, buildings and equipment and is developing the project into a small underground mine. Preparations to date comprise of the building of the mining camp including connecting hydro power, completing engineering work and initiating permitting to develop a new 1200-meter decline to extract a 10,000 bulk sample this year. As development moves forward at the Kenville, Ximen continues its commitment to greener, more sustainable mining, by building a good relationship with the community, providing well-paying jobs to the local labour force and continuously looking at ways to reduce our environmental impact. For more information, please visit: https://www.ximenminingcorp.com/.

Zambezi Sports (Privately-held)

Zambezi Sports Inc. is an aquatic sports brand built around the revolutionary, patented Zambezi board. The Zambezi board is smaller, lighter, more versatile, more affordable, and more family-friendly than any competitor in the aquatic recreation sector. ZAMBEZI's unique design allows users of all ages and sizes to enjoy the water in a completely natural and empowering way. Zambezi is literally "a board for everybody": every body type and every body of water. The company has recently signed an OEM agreement with Tahe Outdoors and is already in discussion with many rental outlets and resorts in Greece, Spain and Portugal. The company plans to implement an aggressive marketing strategy focused initially on key international resorts to secure a significant piece of the $20.3 billion Summer board sports market. For more information, please visit https://www.zambeziworld.com.

Rockstone Research

Rockstone Research is a research house specialized in capital markets and publicly listed companies. The focus is on exploration and mining companies, greentech and technology ventures, as well as commodity and stock markets. All research reports are available in English and German, published on international financial websites and disseminated with financial terminal and research channel providers. For more information and sign-up for free newsletter, visit https://www.rockstone-research.com.

About Zimtu Capital Corp.

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a public investment issuer that aspires to achieve long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Zimtu Capital companies may operate in the fields of mineral exploration, mining, technology, life sciences or investment. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZC" and Frankfurt under symbol "ZCT1". For more information, please visit http://www.zimtu.com.

