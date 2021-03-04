Old Dominion Freight Line on Push to Hire 800 Class A CDL Truck Drivers Over the Next Three Months

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Nasdaq: ODFL) anticipates hiring 800 Class A Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) truck drivers over the next three months to accommodate business growth. The new job openings are in response to a strong economic recovery with robust freight demand, tighter capacity and Old Dominion’s continual investment in its workforce. More than 1,200 jobs are currently open, including drivers, dock workers, and clerical positions. Applicants are encouraged to visit ODFLDrivers.com to learn more about the specific needs in their local market.

“Our OD People are the heart of our operations and we’re looking to add to our workforce in response to a growing demand for our premium service,” said Marty Freeman, executive vice president and chief operations officer at Old Dominion Freight Line. “There’s never been a better time to consider a career in transportation. These career opportunities offer a great work-life balance, a competitive compensation package, on-the-job training, and career advancement opportunity. We encourage qualified candidates to apply.”By growing its workforce, Old Dominion can support increased demand to better serve customers while the country recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. Truck drivers in the U.S. became unsung heroes during the pandemic, keeping supply chains moving, shelves stocked and medical facilities supplied.Old Dominion’s current hiring plans include adding 275 line haul drivers, 260 pickup and delivery drivers, 100 team drivers, and more than 430 dock workers. With current trends, Old Dominion anticipates that it will hire a total of 800 drivers in the next three months with a combination of new employees and by training current employees in the Company’s Truck Driver Training Program.All new truck driver hires will be non-union, full-time employees with average annual pay ranging from $73,000 for pick-up and delivery drivers and $99,000 for line haul drivers, additional benefits such as health insurance including an option at no cost to the employee, company sponsored 401(k) and paid time off. In some locations, Old Dominion is offering a $5,000 sign-on bonus for qualified Class A CDL truck driver candidates.Qualified applicants can visit ODFLDrivers.com to learn more about open opportunities and apply.For more information about Old Dominion, visit [url="]www.odfl.com[/url] or call (800) 432-6335. On Twitter: @ODFLPeople and Facebook: ODFL People.Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is a leading, less-than-truckload (“LTL”), union-free motor carrier providing regional, inter-regional and national LTL services through a single integrated organization. Our service offerings, which include expedited transportation, are provided through an expansive network of service centers located throughout the continental United States. Through strategic alliances, the Company also provides LTL services throughout North America. In addition to its core LTL services, the Company offers a range of value-added services including container drayage, truckload brokerage and supply chain consulting.

