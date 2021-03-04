Uber Senior Vice President to Participate in Fireside Chat at Truist Technology, Internet, and Services Summit





Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) today announced that Andrew Macdonald, Senior Vice President and head of its Mobility segment, will participate in a fireside chat at the Truist Technology, Internet, and Services Summit on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Mr. Macdonald is scheduled to appear at 10:30 am ET (7:30 am PT).









A live webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations section of the Uber website.







About Uber







Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 15 billion trips later, we’re building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.





