Join the Club! Stride Offers New Career Learning Experiences for High School Students

As part of its expanded efforts to put middle and high school students on an early pathway to successful futures,(NYSE: LRN) today announced it has launched two new programs designed to help young people learn more about in-demand careers from industry experts. The Stride Nursing Club and Stride Industry Chats are new initiatives which introduce teens to various professions through a free, virtual speaker series.Stride is the nation’s leading provider of online and blended education.“Learning is a lifelong pursuit and the foundation of our mission and work at Stride,” said Dr. Shaun McAlmont, President of Career Learning Solutions at Stride. “What we have come to realize is that people are shifting the way they think about education, particularly due to the COVID-19 pandemic and how it has altered the work landscape. The Stride Nursing Club and industry chats series provide students with an opportunity to take advantage of career exploration and to get a head start on their future.”found that 17 million, or one in ten, U.S. workers may be forced to find a new occupation by 2030 as a result of COVID-19 pandemic-induced shifts in the labor market. Additionally, according to Stride’s own research, while nearly 60% of Americans think a college degree is not for everyone, an almost equal number (58%) would upskill if it was cost effective, convenient, and led to better paying jobs.The goal ofis to give those at all education levels who want to gain more information and insight about nursing careers the opportunity to do so. Statisticsthat the Registered Nursing (RN) workforce is one of the top fields to experience growth through 2029, which is being driven in large part by annursing workforce. Theis also accelerating opportunities in nursing, and motivating younger students to explore career possibilities.Led by Stride Career Prep’s Healthcare Career Program director, Dr. Sherri Wilson, RN, the Nursing Club will feature monthly virtual seminars with top experts in the nursing field on a wide range of topics from job opportunities to diversity. All sessions will feature a live chat with opportunities for Q&A with a different Nursing professional each month. Teachers are also invited to join and share the live or recorded sessions virtually with their class. [url="]Registration[/url] is free.“We are really excited about the Stride Nursing Club and the insight it will give students and adults alike who have a passion for patient care,” said Dr. Sherri Wilson. “Many young people in particular have professional hopes and dreams of becoming a nurse, and we are trying to help jump start the process of making those dreams a reality while they are completing high school.”Stride’s other new career pathway program,, are free virtual speaker sessions geared toward students ages 13 and older in grades 8-12. These discussions will give students the opportunity to hear firsthand from industry experts at noteworthy companies and organizations in an array of sectors, from technology and agriculture to manufacturing, healthcare and more. Topics include, but are not limited to, career opportunities, day-to-day roles and responsibilities, and a typical career journey of an industry professional. Students are welcome to engage with the presenters by submitting questions during the registration process or during the live session. Teachers are also invited to join and share the live or recorded sessions virtually with their class. It’s free to [url="]register+here[/url].For more information, visitAt Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) we are reimagining lifelong learning as a rich, deeply personal experience that prepares learners for tomorrow. Since its inception, Stride has been committed to removing barriers that impact academic equity and to providing high-quality education for anyone—particularly those in underserved communities. The company has transformed the teaching and learning experience for millions of people by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and post-secondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. Providing a solution to the widening skills gap in the workplace and student loan crisis, Stride equips students with real world skills for in-demand jobs with career learning. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company is a proud sponsor of the [url="]Future+of+School[/url], a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology and the pace of change in education. More information can be found at [url="]stridelearning.com[/url], [url="]K12.com[/url], [url="]galvanize.com[/url], [url="]techelevator.com[/url], and [url="]medcerts.com[/url].

