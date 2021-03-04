>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Class Action Lawsuit Filed On Behalf Of Ontrak, Inc. Investors - OTRK Investors Who Have Suffered Losses Greater Than $50,000 Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

March 04, 2021 | About: OTRK -6.3%

PHILADELPHIA, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of investors of Ontrak, Inc. (“Ontrak” or the “Company”) ( OTRK) to determine whether the Company engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 3, 2021, a class action lawsuit was filed in United States District Court, Central District of California, on behalf of Ontrak investors who purchased, or otherwise acquired Ontrak securities between November 5, 2020 and February 26, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

According to the class action complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Ontrak Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects.

The Ontrak Defendants, according to the class action complaint, failed to disclose to investors (1) that Ontrak’s largest customer evaluated the Company on a provider basis, valuing Ontrak’s performance based on achieving the lowest cost per medical visit rather than clinical outcomes or medical cost savings; (2) as a result, Ontrak’s largest customer did not find the Company’s program to be effective and was reasonably likely to terminate its contract with Ontrak; (3) because this customer accounted for a significant portion of the Company’s revenue, the loss of the customer would have an outsized impact on Ontrak’s financial results; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, the Ontrak Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

INVESTORS WHO PURCHASED, OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRED, OTRK SECURITIES DURING THE CLASS PERIOD AND SUFFERED LOSSES GREATER THAN $50,000 ARE ENCOURAGED TO COMPLETE KEHOE LAW FIRM’S SECURITIES CLASS ACTION QUESTIONNAIRE OR CONTACT KEVIN CAULEY, DIRECTOR, BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT, (215) 792-6676, EXT. 802, [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], TO DISCUSS THE SECURITIES CLASS ACTION INVESTIGATION OR POTENTIAL LEGAL CLAIMS.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct. Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion on behalf of institutional and individual investors.

This press release may constitute attorney advertising.

ti?nf=ODE4NDg1NCM0MDQ5NTgyIzIxMjEyMjQ=
ecbdee5f-0ec9-4bc5-be6f-c05868ec5542

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)