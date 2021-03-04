Concentrix Schedules Release of Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Webcast of Investor Conference Call

FREMONT, Calif., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation ( CNXC), a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) solutions and technology, plans to announce its fiscal first quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. The Company also plans to host a conference call and webcast with the investment community to discuss the financial results on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 9:00 am, Eastern Time.



The live conference call will be webcast in listen-only mode in the Investor Relations section of the Concentrix website under “Events and Presentations” at https://ir.concentrix.com/events-and-presentations. A replay will also be available on the website following the conference call.