Fras-le announces its 4Q20 results

CAXIAS DO SUL, Brazil, 4 March 2021
CAXIAS DO SUL, Brazil, 4 March 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fras-le S.A. (B3 – "FRAS3"), the largest manufacturer of friction materials in Latin America and a global leader, announces its results for 2020 and the fourth quarter of 2020. The company's financial information is consolidated in accordance with IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) regulations.
MAIN RESULTS – 4Q | 2020
(Percentages indicate variations in the respective periods of 4Q20 and 2020 – values in MM)
Consolidated net revenue:
4Q20: R$ 595.3 (+60.5%) | 2020: R$ 1670.8 (+22.4%)
Net revenue on the international market:
4Q20: R$ 391.0 (+131.8%) | 2020: R$ 920.2 (+36.3%)
Net revenue on the foreign market:
4Q20: R$ 204.3 (+1.1%) | 2020: R$ 750.5 (+8.7%)
Foreign Market Turnover (Exports + foreign operations):
4Q20: US$ 37.9 (-22.9%) | 2020: US$ 145.8 (-16.6%)
Consolidated gross profit:
4Q20: R$ 175.8 (+70.6%) | 2020: R$ 479.9 (+37.2%)
Operating Profit:
4Q20: R$ 129.5 (+249.5%) | 2020: R$ 240.0 (+125.0%)
EBITDA:
4Q20: R$ 156.6 (+156.3%) | 2020: R$ 330.9 (+88.8%)
Consolidated net profit:
4Q20: R$ 128.4 (+2865.2%) | 2020: R$ 182.0 (+454.9%)
RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL
(In Portuguese with simultaneous interpretation into English)
04/03/2020 (Thursday);
11:00 Brasilia | 09:00 New York| 14:00 London;
Dial-in with connections in Brazil: +55 11 3181-8565 |+55 11 4210-1803
Dial-in with connections in the USA: +1 844 204-8942 / +1 412 717-9627
Password: Fras-le;
WEBCASTING
Portuguese: Click here
English: Click here
Hemerson Fernando de Souza
Tel.: +55 54 3239.1519
