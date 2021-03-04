>
Brand-New Gated Community Opening in Moreno Valley, CA

March 04, 2021 | About: NYSE:CCS -4.57%

Mesa Verde by Century Communities: single-family homes from the mid $400s

PR Newswire

MORENO VALLEY, Calif., March 4, 2021

MORENO VALLEY, Calif., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder, announced that new homes are now selling at Mesa Verde, the company's gated new community in Moreno Valley, offering beautiful single-family homes with access to future amenities like a private pool and playground. Homebuyers will find it easy to select a home that fits their lifestyle, with a range of single- and two-story floor plans boasting contemporary open-concept layouts, on-trend included features, and options for multi-generational living. Model homes will be available for tour at the community beginning March 6.

Two-story floor plan by Century Communities, available at Mesa Verde in Moreno Valley, CA

Learn more and see available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/MesaVerde.

"We're excited to debut Mesa Verde, providing homebuyers with beautiful new homes in a sought-after location," said Tom Hildebrandt, Southern California Division President. "From versatile and inspired home designs to incredible community amenities, Mesa Verde is an exceptional place to call home."

MORE ABOUT MESA VERDE:

  • 117 homesites
  • Single-family homes from the mid $400s
  • 3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 3.5 baths, 2-bay garages
  • Gated community with a private future pool and playground
  • Home features include luxury vinyl plank flooring, quartz kitchen countertops and the Century Home Connect smart home package
  • Multi-gen living space with kitchenette (Plan 5)
  • Front yard landscaping
  • Central location near I-215 and Highway 60, with quick access to March Air Reserve Base, Lake Perris State Recreation Area, Box Springs Mountain Reserve, shopping, dining and more

For more information, call 909.906.7370.

Community location: 24891 Gulfstream Lane, Moreno Valley, CA 92553

About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Century Communities)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brand-new-gated-community-opening-in-moreno-valley-ca-301240899.html

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.


