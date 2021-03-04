Gail Roberts, Ed Feijo, And Team Honored As No. 1 Coldwell Banker Team Nationally

MADISON, N.J., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Realty is honored to announce that Gail Roberts, Ed Feijo & Team, a Global Luxury sales team affiliated with the Cambridge, Massachusetts office of Coldwell Banker Realty in New England, has been ranked as the No. 1 top-performing Coldwell Banker® sales team, in the small team category, in 2020 nationwide based on adjusted gross commission income (AGCI). The team achieved a total sales volume of nearly $192 million in 2020 – a nearly $40 million year-over-year increase in closed sales volume.

The team also ranked as the No. 5 small team nationally for 2020 rental income. They were also recognized by Coldwell Banker with the International Society of Excellence award, an award presented to the top two percent of affiliated agents internationally.

Roberts and Feijo have also achieved No. 1 status at Coldwell Banker Realty in New England for the third consecutive year. Roberts has previously been named one of Coldwell Banker's Top 10 individual agents worldwide. In 2016, Roberts achieved the Coldwell Banker International Society of Excellence award, which was given to only 44 agents. Roberts and Feijo are members of the International Luxury Alliance, an elite group of luxury sales professionals worldwide and have been recognized by REAL Trends "The Thousand" report published in The Wall Street Journal.

The team has over $1.6 billion in sales and Roberts and Feijo consistently rank in Coldwell Banker's elite top 1 percent of teams internationally. Both devoted philanthropists, Roberts sits on multiple non-profit boards including the U.S. Fund for UNICEF USA, the Cambridge Community Foundation, The Huntington Theater, the Overseers of Mount Auburn Hospital and Furnishing Hope of Massachusetts. Feijo sits on the board of directors for the Cambridge Community Foundation, the Center for Coastal Studies and Furnishing Hope of Massachusetts.

Roberts and Feijo are known for their humorous marketing and advisements that often showcase the witty banter between the business partners and play off their love for the City of Cambridge and its centerpiece, Harvard University.

Quotes:

"This team's sales accomplishments are incredible. Their resilience, perseverance, and even sense of humor, are the embodiment of the Coldwell Banker culture. They continue to inspire our industry and serve as the standard for superior client service in their community of Cambridge, Massachusetts and beyond. I'm proud of all the work they have done this past year." – M. Ryan Gorman, president and CEO Coldwell Banker Realty

"With their 2020 sales accomplishments, Ed and Gail have distinguished themselves not only as a powerhouse team in New England but across the U.S. and international real estate communities. Their success further highlights their expertise in strategically navigating unprecedented market conditions. I'm incredibly proud of their hard work as they continue to build long-lasting client relationships and continue to shape the residential real estate market."– Pauline Bennett, president, Coldwell Banker Realty in New England

