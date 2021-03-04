Franklin Electric Co Inc (FELE) Chairperson and CEO Gregg C Sengstack Sold $646,945 of Shares

Chairperson and CEO of Franklin Electric Co Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Gregg C Sengstack (insider trades) sold 8,587 shares of FELE on 03/03/2021 at an average price of $75.34 a share. The total sale was $646,945.

Franklin Electric Co Inc along with its subsidiaries designs manufactures and distributes water and fuel pumping systems, composed of submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls and related parts and equipment. Franklin Electric Co Inc has a market cap of $3.43 billion; its shares were traded at around $74.150000 with a P/E ratio of 34.64 and P/S ratio of 2.79. The dividend yield of Franklin Electric Co Inc stocks is 0.86%. Franklin Electric Co Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 4.40% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Franklin Electric Co Inc the business predictability rank of 4-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairperson and CEO Gregg C Sengstack sold 8,587 shares of FELE stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $75.34. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.58% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President, Headwater Companies Delancey W Davis sold 15,865 shares of FELE stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $74.78. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.84% since.

