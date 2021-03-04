Alamo Group Inc (ALG) Executive VP & CFO Dan Edward Malone Sold $799,953 of Shares

Executive VP & CFO of Alamo Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Dan Edward Malone (insider trades) sold 5,155 shares of ALG on 03/03/2021 at an average price of $155.18 a share. The total sale was $799,953.

Alamo Group Inc is engaged in the design and manufacturing of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, among others. Alamo Group Inc has a market cap of $1.8 billion; its shares were traded at around $151.240000 with a P/E ratio of 31.64 and P/S ratio of 1.54. The dividend yield of Alamo Group Inc stocks is 0.35%. Alamo Group Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 12.10% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Alamo Group Inc the business predictability rank of 4-star.

CFO Recent Trades:

Executive VP & CFO Dan Edward Malone sold 5,155 shares of ALG stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $155.18. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.54% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ALG, click here