Dominion Energy Inc (D) President and CEO Robert M Blue Bought $1 million of Shares

March 04, 2021 | About: D -1.38%

President and CEO of Dominion Energy Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robert M Blue (insider trades) bought 14,402 shares of D on 03/03/2021 at an average price of $69.44 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $1 million.

Dominion Energy Inc is a producer and transporter of energy. It manages its daily operations through three operating segments namely Dominion Virginia Power of DVP, Dominion Energy and Dominion Generation. Dominion Energy Inc has a market cap of $54.74 billion; its shares were traded at around $67.950000 with and P/S ratio of 3.71. The dividend yield of Dominion Energy Inc stocks is 5.09%.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Robert M Blue bought 14,402 shares of D stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $69.44. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.15% since.

For the complete insider trading history of D, click here

.

