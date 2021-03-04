Arista Networks Inc (ANET) Senior Vice President, CFO Ita M Brennan Sold $1.1 million of Shares

Senior Vice President, CFO of Arista Networks Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Ita M Brennan (insider trades) sold 3,930 shares of ANET on 03/01/2021 at an average price of $286.58 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Arista Networks Inc is a supplier of cloud networking solutions that use software innovations to address the needs of large-scale Internet companies, cloud service providers, and next-generation data centers for enterprise support. Arista Networks Inc has a market cap of $20.65 billion; its shares were traded at around $270.535000 with a P/E ratio of 33.85 and P/S ratio of 9.29. Arista Networks Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 33.90% over the past 5 years.

