>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Arista Networks Inc (ANET) Senior Vice President, CFO Ita M Brennan Sold $1.1 million of Shares

March 04, 2021 | About: ANET -2.75%

Senior Vice President, CFO of Arista Networks Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Ita M Brennan (insider trades) sold 3,930 shares of ANET on 03/01/2021 at an average price of $286.58 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Arista Networks Inc is a supplier of cloud networking solutions that use software innovations to address the needs of large-scale Internet companies, cloud service providers, and next-generation data centers for enterprise support. Arista Networks Inc has a market cap of $20.65 billion; its shares were traded at around $270.535000 with a P/E ratio of 33.85 and P/S ratio of 9.29. Arista Networks Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 33.90% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,208 shares of ANET stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $286.59. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.6% since.
  • President and CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,669 shares of ANET stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $285.87. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.36% since.
  • President and CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of ANET stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $321.17. The price of the stock has decreased by 15.77% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • Senior Vice President, CFO Ita M Brennan sold 3,930 shares of ANET stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $286.58. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.6% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • SVP and General Counsel Marc Taxay sold 2,077 shares of ANET stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $285.04. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.09% since.
  • Director Ann Mather sold 417 shares of ANET stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $282.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.24% since.
  • SVP, COO Anshul Sadana sold 1,845 shares of ANET stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $285.25. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.16% since.
  • Chief Platform Officer John F Mccool sold 1,956 shares of ANET stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $283.63. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.62% since.
  • Chief Platform Officer John F Mccool sold 84 shares of ANET stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $307.59. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.05% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ANET, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)