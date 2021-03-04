>
Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) EVP and CFO Daniel J. Brennan Sold $837,294 of Shares

March 04, 2021 | About: BSX -2.29%

EVP and CFO of Boston Scientific Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Daniel J. Brennan (insider trades) sold 21,602 shares of BSX on 03/03/2021 at an average price of $38.76 a share. The total sale was $837,294.

Boston Scientific Corp is a developer, manufacturer, and marketer of medical devices. The firm markets its devices to health-care professionals and institutions globally. Foreign sales account for nearly half of the firm's total sales. Boston Scientific Corp has a market cap of $53.75 billion; its shares were traded at around $37.930000 with and P/S ratio of 5.44. Boston Scientific Corp had an annual average EBITDA growth of 25.20% over the past 5 years.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP and CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 21,602 shares of BSX stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $38.76. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.14% since.
  • EVP and CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of BSX stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $39.23. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.31% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP Pres MedSurg David A Pierce sold 1,360 shares of BSX stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $38.9. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.49% since.
  • EVP Pres MedSurg David A Pierce sold 2,836 shares of BSX stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $39.2. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.24% since.
  • EVP Pres MedSurg David A Pierce sold 1,484 shares of BSX stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $38. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.18% since.
  • EVP Pres MedSurg David A Pierce sold 1,540 shares of BSX stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $38.28. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.91% since.
  • EVP & Pres, Eur, Mid-East, Afr Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 28,883 shares of BSX stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $38.65. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.86% since.

