Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) CEO James C Mullen Bought $1.2 million of Shares

March 04, 2021 | About: EDIT -6.42%

CEO of Editas Medicine Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) James C Mullen (insider trades) bought 25,000 shares of EDIT on 03/02/2021 at an average price of $46.27 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $1.2 million.

Editas Medicine Inc is a genome editing company which is engaged in treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting disease-causing genes. Editas Medicine Inc has a market cap of $2.72 billion; its shares were traded at around $40.360000 with and P/S ratio of 27.22.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO James C Mullen bought 25,000 shares of EDIT stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $46.27. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.77% since.
  • CEO Cynthia Collins sold 1,262 shares of EDIT stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $66.65. The price of the stock has decreased by 39.44% since.

For the complete insider trading history of EDIT, click here

.

