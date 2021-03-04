>
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) EVP - Regional Market Director Hunter Kass Sold $547,475 of Shares

March 04, 2021 | About: ARE -0.93%

EVP - Regional Market Director of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Hunter Kass (insider trades) sold 3,423 shares of ARE on 03/02/2021 at an average price of $159.94 a share. The total sale was $547,475.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc is an urban office REIT engaged in life science and technology campuses through ownership, operation, management and selective redevelopment and development of properties in office/laboratory space. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a market cap of $21.6 billion; its shares were traded at around $157.990000 with a P/E ratio of 27.00 and P/S ratio of 10.60. The dividend yield of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc stocks is 2.69%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 7.50% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc the business predictability rank of 2.5-star.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP - Regional Market Director Hunter Kass sold 3,423 shares of ARE stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $159.94. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.22% since.
  • Co-Chief Investment Officer Daniel J Ryan sold 2,500 shares of ARE stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $163.9. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.61% since.
  • Co-Chief Investment Officer Daniel J Ryan sold 10,000 shares of ARE stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $165.68. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.64% since.
  • Co-COO Lawrence J Diamond sold 1,600 shares of ARE stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $170. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.06% since.

