Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) VICE CHAIRMAN AND COO David A Dykstra Sold $1.3 million of Shares

March 04, 2021 | About: WTFC -0.24%

VICE CHAIRMAN AND COO of Wintrust Financial Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David A Dykstra (insider trades) sold 16,790 shares of WTFC on 03/03/2021 at an average price of $76.39 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

Wintrust Financial Corp is engaged in providing community banking, specialty finance, and wealth management. It focuses on providing community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking and origination and purchase of residential mortgages. Wintrust Financial Corp has a market cap of $4.34 billion; its shares were traded at around $76.330000 with a P/E ratio of 16.33 and P/S ratio of 2.69. The dividend yield of Wintrust Financial Corp stocks is 1.51%.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • VICE CHAIRMAN AND COO David A Dykstra sold 16,790 shares of WTFC stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $76.39. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.08% since.
  • CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER David L Stoehr sold 2,829 shares of WTFC stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $77.03. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.91% since.

For the complete insider trading history of WTFC, click here

.

