Cloudflare Inc (NET) CFO Thomas J Seifert Sold $1.5 million of Shares

March 04, 2021 | About: NET -4.98%

CFO of Cloudflare Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Thomas J Seifert (insider trades) sold 20,000 shares of NET on 03/02/2021 at an average price of $75.74 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

Cloudflare Inc has a market cap of $20.78 billion; its shares were traded at around $67.300000 with and P/S ratio of 46.93.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO & Chair of the Board, 10% Owner Matthew Prince sold 157,155 shares of NET stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $74.6. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.79% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Thomas J Seifert sold 20,000 shares of NET stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $75.74. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.14% since.
  • CFO Thomas J Seifert sold 1,168 shares of NET stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $85.28. The price of the stock has decreased by 21.08% since.
  • CFO Thomas J Seifert sold 118,832 shares of NET stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $83.42. The price of the stock has decreased by 19.32% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of NET stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $75.54. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.91% since.
  • President and COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 146,080 shares of NET stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $82.58. The price of the stock has decreased by 18.5% since.
  • Director Stanley J Meresman sold 24,000 shares of NET stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $82.91. The price of the stock has decreased by 18.83% since.
  • General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of NET stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $83.02. The price of the stock has decreased by 18.94% since.

For the complete insider trading history of NET, click here

.

