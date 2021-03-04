>
Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Former Executive VP, COO Joseph R Albi Sold $921,450 of Shares

March 04, 2021 | About: XEC +2.71%

Former Executive VP, COO of Cimarex Energy Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Joseph R Albi (insider trades) sold 15,000 shares of XEC on 03/04/2021 at an average price of $61.43 a share. The total sale was $921,450.

Cimarex Energy Co is involved in the oil and gas industry. Its primary activities include oil and gas exploration and production. Cimarex Energy Co has a market cap of $6.55 billion; its shares were traded at around $63.690000 with and P/S ratio of 4.10. The dividend yield of Cimarex Energy Co stocks is 1.38%.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Former Executive VP, COO Joseph R Albi sold 15,000 shares of XEC stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $61.43. The price of the stock has increased by 3.68% since.
  • Director Harold R Jr Logan sold 2,900 shares of XEC stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $59.23. The price of the stock has increased by 7.53% since.
  • Director Monroe W Robertson sold 2,000 shares of XEC stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $61.06. The price of the stock has increased by 4.31% since.
  • Sr VP-General Counsel Francis Brian Barron sold 4,000 shares of XEC stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $56.72. The price of the stock has increased by 12.29% since.
  • EVP-Exploration John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of XEC stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $57.32. The price of the stock has increased by 11.11% since.

