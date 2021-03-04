Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (MSGS) EVP, Corp. Development & GC Lawrence J. Burian Sold $904,995 of Shares

EVP, Corp. Development & GC of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Lawrence J. Burian (insider trades) sold 4,500 shares of MSGS on 03/03/2021 at an average price of $201.11 a share. The total sale was $904,995.

The Madison Square Garden Co is a live sports and entertainment company in USA. Its segments include MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. Revenues are generated from sale of tickets for events and distributions of league-wide television contracts. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp has a market cap of $4.78 billion; its shares were traded at around $198.010000 .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

