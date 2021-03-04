Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Liberty Broadband Corp, Eaton Vance Corp, Sells GCI Liberty Inc, QTS Realty Trust Inc, Immunomedics Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Hudson Bay Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Liberty Broadband Corp, Eaton Vance Corp, Discovery Inc, Slack Technologies Inc, sells GCI Liberty Inc, QTS Realty Trust Inc, Immunomedics Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Wright Medical Group NV during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP. As of 2020Q4, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owns 469 stocks with a total value of $7.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,700,000 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. New Position Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 3,336,496 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 415.54% Discovery Inc (DISCK) - 9,335,808 shares, 1.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 255.02% Eaton Vance Corp (EV) - 2,773,886 shares, 1.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1943.81% Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDA) - 993,266 shares, 0.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.91%

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $378.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.44%. The holding were 1,700,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP initiated holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.1 and $43.84, with an estimated average price of $33.88. The stock is now traded at around $39.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 3,502,756 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP initiated holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.64 and $42.13, with an estimated average price of $37.4. The stock is now traded at around $41.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 3,480,608 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1685.58. The stock is now traded at around $2033.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 64,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.09 and $166.68, with an estimated average price of $155.65. The stock is now traded at around $163.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07. The stock is now traded at around $226.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 415.54%. The purchase prices were between $135.85 and $164.99, with an estimated average price of $152.25. The stock is now traded at around $149.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 3,336,496 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP added to a holding in Eaton Vance Corp by 1943.81%. The purchase prices were between $39.36 and $69.14, with an estimated average price of $62.84. The stock is now traded at around $73.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 2,773,886 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 255.02%. The purchase prices were between $17.44 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $21.95. The stock is now traded at around $51.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 9,335,808 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 636.98%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $2977.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 38,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 209.08%. The purchase prices were between $111.55 and $158.03, with an estimated average price of $128.71. The stock is now traded at around $148.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 728,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP added to a holding in Legend Biotech Corp by 93.59%. The purchase prices were between $25.8 and $32.39, with an estimated average price of $28.75. The stock is now traded at around $23.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 5,470,412 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP sold out a holding in GCI Liberty Inc. The sale prices were between $77.99 and $95.57, with an estimated average price of $87.36.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP sold out a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $131.68 and $151.75, with an estimated average price of $141.89.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $435.06 and $527.66, with an estimated average price of $469.36.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Wright Medical Group NV. The sale prices were between $29.98 and $30.72, with an estimated average price of $30.51.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP sold out a holding in AMCI Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.21 and $16.18, with an estimated average price of $11.55.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP reduced to a holding in InterPrivate Acquisition Corp by 94.72%. The sale prices were between $9.81 and $18.67, with an estimated average price of $11.55. The stock is now traded at around $13.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.68%. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP still held 98,464 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP reduced to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 84.62%. The sale prices were between $43.01 and $72.99, with an estimated average price of $60.23. The stock is now traded at around $68.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP still held 50,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP reduced to a holding in Liberty Global PLC by 43.78%. The sale prices were between $18.44 and $24.69, with an estimated average price of $21.7. The stock is now traded at around $23.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.38%. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP still held 609,075 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP reduced to a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc by 79.98%. The sale prices were between $154.03 and $207.79, with an estimated average price of $174.99. The stock is now traded at around $174.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP still held 12,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP reduced to a holding in Chewy Inc by 44.89%. The sale prices were between $56.16 and $107.49, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $87.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP still held 130,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.