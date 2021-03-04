Armistice Capital, Llc Buys Walmart Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc, Sells Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Merck Inc, Williams-Sonoma Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Armistice Capital, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Walmart Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc, Biogen Inc, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Merck Inc, Williams-Sonoma Inc, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc, Lowe's Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Armistice Capital, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Armistice Capital, Llc owns 98 stocks with a total value of $2.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: WMT, ORLY, ULTA, TGT, BGS, BURL, BABA, DXCM, ILMN, BSX, POST, PG, CLX, NTRA, AY2, WDAY, PRTS, NEPT, DT, ADBE, CRWD, SELB, CRI, VFC, BXRX, PJ2N, RWLK, PTE, CBLI, SRGA, TMDI,

WMT, ORLY, ULTA, TGT, BGS, BURL, BABA, DXCM, ILMN, BSX, POST, PG, CLX, NTRA, AY2, WDAY, PRTS, NEPT, DT, ADBE, CRWD, SELB, CRI, VFC, BXRX, PJ2N, RWLK, PTE, CBLI, SRGA, TMDI, Added Positions: BIIB, ENTA, FIVE, REGN, MRTX, ASMB, TMO, LIVN, BIO, SPPI, MSFT, AXNX, NUVA, VYGR, LNTH, MDGL, INCY, BLUE, FREE, CENTA, BMY, SIBN, CLVS, ALKS, UBER, TELA, OBLN,

BIIB, ENTA, FIVE, REGN, MRTX, ASMB, TMO, LIVN, BIO, SPPI, MSFT, AXNX, NUVA, VYGR, LNTH, MDGL, INCY, BLUE, FREE, CENTA, BMY, SIBN, CLVS, ALKS, UBER, TELA, OBLN, Reduced Positions: AZO, ENR, BHVN, ROST, EPC, KHC, MDT, BCOR, UNH, AMZN, EGRX, ZYME, CRSP, FTDR, CPB, BNTX, TWNK, DKS, VTRS, KO, MOTS, SUPN, WYNN, AVNS, ARGX, AVTR, SMAR, MDLZ, PTCT, PLAN,

AZO, ENR, BHVN, ROST, EPC, KHC, MDT, BCOR, UNH, AMZN, EGRX, ZYME, CRSP, FTDR, CPB, BNTX, TWNK, DKS, VTRS, KO, MOTS, SUPN, WYNN, AVNS, ARGX, AVTR, SMAR, MDLZ, PTCT, PLAN, Sold Out: ALXN, MRK, WSM, AMAG, LOW, CVS, CL, DLTR, ALT, DECK, JACK, HRC, GNMK, AVYA, OBSV, GPS, AUPH, ETTX, CFMS, UAA, EXAS, PROG, ONCT, ATRS, CLRO, E8L, N18A,

For the details of ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/armistice+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 11,000 shares, 13.99% of the total portfolio. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 15,000 shares, 10.00% of the total portfolio. Cerecor Inc (CERC) - 30,134,285 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40% Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) - 3,120,000 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.5% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) - 5,399,277 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93%

Armistice Capital, Llc initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.75 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $145.73. The stock is now traded at around $127.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 370,225 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Armistice Capital, Llc initiated holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $436.33 and $469.5, with an estimated average price of $452.62. The stock is now traded at around $450.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 90,583 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Armistice Capital, Llc initiated holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.43 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $253.38. The stock is now traded at around $324.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 138,304 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Armistice Capital, Llc initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $152.22 and $179.82, with an estimated average price of $166.92. The stock is now traded at around $169.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 178,687 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Armistice Capital, Llc initiated holding in B&G Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.23 and $31, with an estimated average price of $28.2. The stock is now traded at around $28.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 1,064,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Armistice Capital, Llc initiated holding in Burlington Stores Inc. The purchase prices were between $192.58 and $261.55, with an estimated average price of $223.02. The stock is now traded at around $281.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 97,443 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Armistice Capital, Llc added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 158.00%. The purchase prices were between $236.26 and $355.63, with an estimated average price of $258.66. The stock is now traded at around $263.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 258,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Armistice Capital, Llc added to a holding in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc by 158.78%. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $47.47, with an estimated average price of $43.96. The stock is now traded at around $49.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 1,356,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Armistice Capital, Llc added to a holding in Five Below Inc by 115.93%. The purchase prices were between $125.35 and $174.98, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $183.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 268,185 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Armistice Capital, Llc added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 57.14%. The purchase prices were between $478.3 and $607.98, with an estimated average price of $539.35. The stock is now traded at around $449.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 132,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Armistice Capital, Llc added to a holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc by 61.90%. The purchase prices were between $162.05 and $240.27, with an estimated average price of $216.92. The stock is now traded at around $181.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 272,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Armistice Capital, Llc added to a holding in Assembly Biosciences Inc by 241.67%. The purchase prices were between $4.87 and $16.99, with an estimated average price of $9.66. The stock is now traded at around $4.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 2,624,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Armistice Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $111.55 and $158.03, with an estimated average price of $128.71.

Armistice Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13.

Armistice Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The sale prices were between $89.82 and $112.96, with an estimated average price of $102.56.

Armistice Capital, Llc sold out a holding in AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $13.04 and $13.75, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Armistice Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $146.74 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $162.36.

Armistice Capital, Llc sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $55.93 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $65.16.