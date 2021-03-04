>
Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc Buys Union Pacific Corp, NXP Semiconductors NV, Morgan Stanley, Sells Golub Capital BDC Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Enterprise Products Partners LP

March 04, 2021 | About: UNP -2.5% XLI -1.6% NXPI -4.95% MS -1.16% CRWD -8.37% GM -1.59% MCHP -5.58% VTRS -2.09% IP -2.2% IAU -1.04% ITA -1.88% NTRP +0%

New York, NY, based Investment company Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Union Pacific Corp, NXP Semiconductors NV, Morgan Stanley, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Archer-Daniels Midland Co, sells Golub Capital BDC Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Chubb, Medtronic PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. As of 2020Q4, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc owns 227 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NEVILLE RODIE & SHAW INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/neville+rodie+%26+shaw+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NEVILLE RODIE & SHAW INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 781,895 shares, 9.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.61%
  2. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 214,687 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.47%
  3. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 99,970 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.09%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 197,465 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.8%
  5. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 250,631 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99%
New Purchase: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $127.39 and $166.37, with an estimated average price of $147.64. The stock is now traded at around $167.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 16,910 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $81.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,485 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.5 and $224.9, with an estimated average price of $156.08. The stock is now traded at around $192.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,383 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $30.4 and $46.46, with an estimated average price of $39.01. The stock is now traded at around $51.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc initiated holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.54 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $124.78. The stock is now traded at around $140.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,562 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 13,721 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 35.61%. The purchase prices were between $173.37 and $209.85, with an estimated average price of $199.81. The stock is now traded at around $201.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 83,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 35.38%. The purchase prices were between $74.87 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $84.5. The stock is now traded at around $91.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,735 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: International Paper Co (IP)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold out a holding in International Paper Co. The sale prices were between $40.48 and $51.87, with an estimated average price of $47.34.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $16.95 and $18.61, with an estimated average price of $17.89.

Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF. The sale prices were between $74.57 and $96.74, with an estimated average price of $87.91.

Sold Out: Neurotrope Inc (NTRP)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold out a holding in Neurotrope Inc. The sale prices were between $0.92 and $1.12, with an estimated average price of $1.04.

Sold Out: Marathon Oil Corp (MRO)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold out a holding in Marathon Oil Corp. The sale prices were between $3.85 and $7.3, with an estimated average price of $5.4.

Sold Out: FireEye Inc (FEYE)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold out a holding in FireEye Inc. The sale prices were between $12.38 and $24.04, with an estimated average price of $15.45.



