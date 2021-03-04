Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc Buys Union Pacific Corp, NXP Semiconductors NV, Morgan Stanley, Sells Golub Capital BDC Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Enterprise Products Partners LP

New York, NY, based Investment company Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Union Pacific Corp, NXP Semiconductors NV, Morgan Stanley, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Archer-Daniels Midland Co, sells Golub Capital BDC Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Chubb, Medtronic PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. As of 2020Q4, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc owns 227 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NXPI, MS, CRWD, HES, ADM, LLY, MCHP, VTRS, BKNG, WTM, L, GM, CTVA, VNT, IAT, PTPI,

NXPI, MS, CRWD, HES, ADM, LLY, MCHP, VTRS, BKNG, WTM, L, GM, CTVA, VNT, IAT, PTPI, Added Positions: UNP, HON, CRM, LIN, XLY, NKE, RYT, QCOM, COST, BAC, ITW, GAM, VEEV, XLI, AMGN, TGT,

UNP, HON, CRM, LIN, XLY, NKE, RYT, QCOM, COST, BAC, ITW, GAM, VEEV, XLI, AMGN, TGT, Reduced Positions: AAPL, PYPL, MSFT, TMO, DHR, ZTS, NEE, GBDC, BXMT, XOM, PWR, AXP, PG, GOOG, MRK, CSCO, ES, ORCL, JNJ, INTC, EPD, NSC, BX, JPM, IBM, CB, FB, T, ABBV, PEP, BMY, CVX, MDT, ETN, WAB, BA, IBB, MMM, DUK, BKU, ZBH, VZ, BK, J, DD, NEM, EMR, USB, LRCX, UPS, HD, ENB, TFC, SLB, HUBB, HSIC, CCI, AME, PSX, GS, GILD, DOW, GDX, MKC, CAT, NSRGY, GLW, SPGI, KMB, FLS, KO, CMCSA, MDLZ, AEP, MO, AWK, CFR, FTV, CARR, TT, GIS, MPC, HTLD, DOV, RDS.B, WFC, GWW, CHD, UHT, MNR, DVN, BDX, GE,

AAPL, PYPL, MSFT, TMO, DHR, ZTS, NEE, GBDC, BXMT, XOM, PWR, AXP, PG, GOOG, MRK, CSCO, ES, ORCL, JNJ, INTC, EPD, NSC, BX, JPM, IBM, CB, FB, T, ABBV, PEP, BMY, CVX, MDT, ETN, WAB, BA, IBB, MMM, DUK, BKU, ZBH, VZ, BK, J, DD, NEM, EMR, USB, LRCX, UPS, HD, ENB, TFC, SLB, HUBB, HSIC, CCI, AME, PSX, GS, GILD, DOW, GDX, MKC, CAT, NSRGY, GLW, SPGI, KMB, FLS, KO, CMCSA, MDLZ, AEP, MO, AWK, CFR, FTV, CARR, TT, GIS, MPC, HTLD, DOV, RDS.B, WFC, GWW, CHD, UHT, MNR, DVN, BDX, GE, Sold Out: IP, IAU, ITA, MRO, NTRP, FEYE,

For the details of NEVILLE RODIE & SHAW INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/neville+rodie+%26+shaw+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 781,895 shares, 9.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.61% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 214,687 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.47% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 99,970 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.09% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 197,465 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.8% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 250,631 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99%

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $127.39 and $166.37, with an estimated average price of $147.64. The stock is now traded at around $167.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 16,910 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $81.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,485 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.5 and $224.9, with an estimated average price of $156.08. The stock is now traded at around $192.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,383 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $30.4 and $46.46, with an estimated average price of $39.01. The stock is now traded at around $51.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc initiated holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.54 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $124.78. The stock is now traded at around $140.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,562 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 13,721 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 35.61%. The purchase prices were between $173.37 and $209.85, with an estimated average price of $199.81. The stock is now traded at around $201.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 83,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 35.38%. The purchase prices were between $74.87 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $84.5. The stock is now traded at around $91.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,735 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold out a holding in International Paper Co. The sale prices were between $40.48 and $51.87, with an estimated average price of $47.34.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $16.95 and $18.61, with an estimated average price of $17.89.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF. The sale prices were between $74.57 and $96.74, with an estimated average price of $87.91.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold out a holding in Neurotrope Inc. The sale prices were between $0.92 and $1.12, with an estimated average price of $1.04.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold out a holding in Marathon Oil Corp. The sale prices were between $3.85 and $7.3, with an estimated average price of $5.4.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold out a holding in FireEye Inc. The sale prices were between $12.38 and $24.04, with an estimated average price of $15.45.