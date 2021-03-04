>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
GlobeNewswire
GlobeNewswire
Articles 

CORRECTION - Pennant Group, Inc.

March 04, 2021 | About: NAS:PNTG +0.14%

EAGLE, Idaho, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release earlier today by The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG), please note that the second and third paragraphs should have said John Gochnour, Chief Operating Officer, would be participating, rather than Brent Guerisoli. The corrected release follows:

The Pennant Group to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG), the parent company of operating subsidiaries that provide home health, hospice and senior living services, announced today that it will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

John Gochnour, Chief Operating Officer, Jennifer Freeman, Chief Financial Officer and Derek Bunker, Chief Investment Officer, are scheduled to participate in the 2021 Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on March 9, 2021.

Mr. Gochnour, Ms. Freeman and Mr. Bunker are also scheduled to present at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference on March 17, 2021, at 9:20 a.m. Mountain Time.

A live webcast and audio archive of the presentations will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of Pennant’s website at http://investor.pennantgroup.com.

About Pennant

The Pennant Group, Inc. is a holding company of independent operating subsidiaries that provide healthcare services through 80 home health and hospice agencies and 54 senior living communities located throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Each of these businesses is operated by a separate, independent operating subsidiary that has its own management, employees and assets. References herein to the consolidated "company" and "its" assets and activities, as well as the use of the terms "we," "us," "its" and similar verbiage, are not meant to imply that The Pennant Group, Inc. has direct operating assets, employees or revenue, or that any of the home health and hospice businesses, senior living communities or the Service Center are operated by the same entity. More information about Pennant is available at http://www.pennantgroup.com.

CONTACT: The Pennant Group, Inc., (208) 506-6100, [email protected]

SOURCE: The Pennant Group, Inc.



4f74b420-b7e9-4923-99fa-d10f9e5d64e4

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by GlobeNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)