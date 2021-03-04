ATIF Holdings Limited Announces Change of Auditor

LOS ANGELES, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATIF Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: ATIF, the “Company”), a holding group providing business and financial consulting in Asia and North America, today announced the change of auditor from Friedman LLP to ZH CPA, LLC (“ZH CPA”) as its independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2021. The Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company approved the appointment of ZH CPA as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2021, effective March 3, 2021.



In connection with the change of auditor, the Company provides that: (a) there were no disagreements between the Company and the former auditors on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure or auditing scope or procedure, which disagreement, if not resolved to the satisfaction of the former accountant, would have caused it to make reference to the subject matter of the disagreement in connection with its report; and (b) no reportable events as set forth in Item 16F(a)(1)(v)(A) through (D) of Form 20-F have occurred.

About ATIF Holdings Limited

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, ATIF Holdings Limited ("ATIF") is a holding group with asset management, investment holding and online financial information business and provide business consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia and North America. ATIF operates an internet-based financial information service platform IPOEX.com , which provides prestige membership services including market information, pre-IPO education, IR media and matchmaking services between SMEs and financing institutions. ATIF’s investment holding business is to provide going public consulting, M&A consulting and financial consulting services to SMEs. ATIF has advised several enterprises in China in their plans to become publicly listed in the U.S. ATIF plans to launch securities investment service and investment advisory in Q1 2021. For more information, please visit https://ir.atifchina.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantee of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, are: future financial and operating results, including revenues, income, expenditures, cash balances and other financial items; ability to manage growth and expansion; current and future economic and political conditions; ability to compete in an industry with low barriers to entry; ability to continue to operate through our VIE structure; ability to obtain additional financing in the future to fund capital expenditures; ability to attract new clients and further enhance brand recognition; ability to hire and retain qualified management personnel and key employees; trends and competition in the financial consulting services industry; a pandemic or epidemic; and other factors listed in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions you that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

CONTACT: Media contact: Anna Huang +86-139-2726-7157 [email protected]