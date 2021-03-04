>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
GlobeNewswire
GlobeNewswire
Articles 

PLx Pharma Inc. to Discuss 2020 Fourth Quarter Financial Results on March 12, 2021 Conference Call and Provide Business Update

March 04, 2021 | About: NAS:PLXP -13.9%

SPARTA, N.J., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) (“PLx” or the “Company”), a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on its clinically-validated and patent-protected PLxGuard™ drug delivery platform designed to provide more effective and safer products, announced today that the Company will release its 2020 fourth quarter financial results on Friday, March 12, 2021, before the U.S. financial markets open.

Natasha Giordano, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Rita O’Connor, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the results and provide a business update as follows:

DateFriday, March 12, 2021
Time8:30 a.m. ET
Toll free (U.S.)(866) 394-2901
International
Conference ID		(616) 548-5567
7293573
Webcast (live and replay)www.plxpharma.com under the ‘Investor Relations’ section.

A replay of the conference call will be available for two weeks after the call's completion by dialing (855) 859-2056 (U.S.) or (404) 537-3406 (International). The conference ID for the replay is 7293573. The archived webcast will be available for 30 days via the aforementioned URL.

About VAZALORE
VAZALORE is an FDA-approved liquid-filled aspirin capsule that provides patients with vascular disease and diabetic patients who are candidates for aspirin therapy based on physician recommendation, with fast, reliable and predictable platelet inhibition as compared to enteric-coated aspirin. It also reduces the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers, as compared to immediate-release aspirin, common in an acute setting.

About PLx Pharma Inc.
PLx Pharma Inc. is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on its clinically-validated and patent-protected PLxGuard™ drug delivery platform to provide more effective and safer products. The PLxGuard drug delivery platform works by targeting the release of active pharmaceutical ingredients to various portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. PLx believes this platform has the potential to improve the absorption of many drugs currently on the market or in development, and to reduce the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers associated with certain drugs.

To learn more about PLx Pharma Inc. and its pipeline, please visit www.plxpharma.com.

Contact
Investor Relations:
Lisa M. Wilson, In-Site Communications, Inc.
T: 212-452-2793
E: [email protected]
Source: PLx Pharma Inc.


26d56440-a1e9-49a9-9249-783de55021c8

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by GlobeNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)