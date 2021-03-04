Flexsteel Industries Inc (FLXS) CFO & COO Derek P Schmidt Bought $50,053 of Shares

CFO & COO of Flexsteel Industries Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Derek P Schmidt (insider trades) bought 1,533 shares of FLXS on 03/04/2021 at an average price of $32.65 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $50,053.

Flexsteel Industries Inc manufactures, imports and markets residential and commercial upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. Its products include sofas, loveseats and rocker-reclining chairs. Flexsteel Industries Inc has a market cap of $234.926 million; its shares were traded at around $33.270000 with and P/S ratio of 0.68. The dividend yield of Flexsteel Industries Inc stocks is 1.28%.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO & COO Derek P Schmidt bought 7,900 shares of FLXS stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $32.67. The price of the stock has increased by 1.84% since.

