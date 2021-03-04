Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) EVP, CFO & Treasurer Devinder Kumar Sold $5.4 million of Shares

EVP, CFO & Treasurer of Advanced Micro Devices Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Devinder Kumar (insider trades) sold 63,044 shares of AMD on 03/02/2021 at an average price of $86.09 a share. The total sale was $5.4 million.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc designs and produces microprocessors and low-power processor solutions for the computer, communications, and consumer electronics industries. Advanced Micro Devices Inc has a market cap of $94.18 billion; its shares were traded at around $77.750000 with a P/E ratio of 38.12 and P/S ratio of 9.70.

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Lisa T Su sold 125,000 shares of AMD stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $91.34. The price of the stock has decreased by 14.88% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP, CFO & Treasurer Devinder Kumar sold 63,044 shares of AMD stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $86.09. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.69% since.

EVP, CFO & Treasurer Devinder Kumar sold 63,044 shares of AMD stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $91.68. The price of the stock has decreased by 15.19% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Accounting Officer Darla M Smith sold 1,186 shares of AMD stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $86.92. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.55% since.

EVP & CSO Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of AMD stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $84.42. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.9% since.

Chief Accounting Officer Darla M Smith sold 1,676 shares of AMD stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $91.49. The price of the stock has decreased by 15.02% since.

EVP, Computing & Graphics Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of AMD stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $88.29. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.94% since.

