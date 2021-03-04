>
Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) EVP, Chief Commercial Officer Sujay Kango Sold $680,050 of Shares

March 04, 2021 | About: XLRN -1.82%

EVP, Chief Commercial Officer of Acceleron Pharma Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Sujay Kango (insider trades) sold 5,000 shares of XLRN on 03/02/2021 at an average price of $136.01 a share. The total sale was $680,050.

Acceleron Pharma Inc is a biotechnology company which focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies. It aims to discover key natural regulators of cellular growth and repair. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a market cap of $7.74 billion; its shares were traded at around $127.900000 with and P/S ratio of 78.66.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, Chief Commercial Officer Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of XLRN stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $136.01. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.96% since.

For the complete insider trading history of XLRN, click here

.

