Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) EVP, Chief Commercial Officer Sujay Kango Sold $680,050 of Shares

Acceleron Pharma Inc is a biotechnology company which focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies. It aims to discover key natural regulators of cellular growth and repair. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a market cap of $7.74 billion; its shares were traded at around $127.900000 with and P/S ratio of 78.66.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Chief Commercial Officer Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of XLRN stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $136.01. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.96% since.

