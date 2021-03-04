>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Addus Homecare Corp (ADUS) President and CEO R Dirk Allison Sold $565,476 of Shares

March 04, 2021 | About: ADUS -4.83%

President and CEO of Addus Homecare Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) R Dirk Allison (insider trades) sold 5,539 shares of ADUS on 03/03/2021 at an average price of $102.09 a share. The total sale was $565,476.

Addus HomeCare Corp provides home and community based services, which are social in nature and are provided in the home, focused on the dual eligible population. Addus Homecare Corp has a market cap of $1.47 billion; its shares were traded at around $93.010000 with a P/E ratio of 44.95 and P/S ratio of 1.95. Addus Homecare Corp had an annual average EBITDA growth of 9.90% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Addus Homecare Corp the business predictability rank of 4-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO R Dirk Allison sold 5,539 shares of ADUS stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $102.09. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.89% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP/CFO Brian Poff sold 1,717 shares of ADUS stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $102.1. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.9% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP/Chief Information Officer Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 260 shares of ADUS stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $102.16. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.96% since.
  • EVP/Chief Development Officer David W. Tucker sold 509 shares of ADUS stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $102.05. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.86% since.
  • EVP/Chief Human Resources Off. Laurie Manning sold 1,035 shares of ADUS stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $102. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.81% since.
  • EVP / Chief Legal Officer Sean Gaffney sold 556 shares of ADUS stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $102.63. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.37% since.
  • EVP/COO W Bradley Bickham sold 2,424 shares of ADUS stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $102.33. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.11% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ADUS, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)