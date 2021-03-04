Addus Homecare Corp (ADUS) President and CEO R Dirk Allison Sold $565,476 of Shares

President and CEO of Addus Homecare Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) R Dirk Allison (insider trades) sold 5,539 shares of ADUS on 03/03/2021 at an average price of $102.09 a share. The total sale was $565,476.

Addus HomeCare Corp provides home and community based services, which are social in nature and are provided in the home, focused on the dual eligible population. Addus Homecare Corp has a market cap of $1.47 billion; its shares were traded at around $93.010000 with a P/E ratio of 44.95 and P/S ratio of 1.95. Addus Homecare Corp had an annual average EBITDA growth of 9.90% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Addus Homecare Corp the business predictability rank of 4-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP/CFO Brian Poff sold 1,717 shares of ADUS stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $102.1. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.9% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP/Chief Information Officer Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 260 shares of ADUS stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $102.16. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.96% since.

EVP/Chief Development Officer David W. Tucker sold 509 shares of ADUS stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $102.05. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.86% since.

EVP/Chief Human Resources Off. Laurie Manning sold 1,035 shares of ADUS stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $102. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.81% since.

EVP / Chief Legal Officer Sean Gaffney sold 556 shares of ADUS stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $102.63. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.37% since.

EVP/COO W Bradley Bickham sold 2,424 shares of ADUS stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $102.33. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.11% since.

