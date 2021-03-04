>
Acco Brands Corp (ACCO) Executive VP and CFO Neal V Fenwick Sold $675,646 of Shares

March 04, 2021 | About: ACCO +0.24%

Executive VP and CFO of Acco Brands Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Neal V Fenwick (insider trades) sold 81,110 shares of ACCO on 03/02/2021 at an average price of $8.33 a share. The total sale was $675,646.

ACCO Brands Corp is a manufacturer and marketer of office, school and calendar products and selected computer and electronic accessories. It sells its products to consumers and commercial end-users through resellers. Acco Brands Corp has a market cap of $799.203 million; its shares were traded at around $8.410000 with a P/E ratio of 12.93 and P/S ratio of 0.49. The dividend yield of Acco Brands Corp stocks is 3.10%. Acco Brands Corp had an annual average EBITDA growth of 0.60% over the past 10 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman, President & CEO Boris Elisman sold 94,944 shares of ACCO stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $8.4. The price of the stock has increased by 0.12% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • Executive VP and CFO Neal V Fenwick sold 81,110 shares of ACCO stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $8.33. The price of the stock has increased by 0.96% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Exec VP & Pres No. America Thomas W Tedford sold 5,272 shares of ACCO stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $8.34. The price of the stock has increased by 0.84% since.
  • Sr VP, General Counsel & Sec Pamela R Schneider sold 8,602 shares of ACCO stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $9.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.47% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ACCO, click here

.

