Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) CEO Victor J Coleman Sold $2 million of Shares

CEO of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Victor J Coleman (insider trades) sold 77,290 shares of HPP on 03/02/2021 at an average price of $26 a share. The total sale was $2 million.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust engaged in owning, operating and acquiring office properties and media and entertainment properties in selected growth markets in Northern and Southern California and the Pacific Northwest. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a market cap of $3.9 billion; its shares were traded at around $25.860000 with and P/S ratio of 4.97. The dividend yield of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc stocks is 3.88%. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 9.40% over the past 10 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

