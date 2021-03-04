Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) EVP, Chief Technology Officer Sripada Shivanada Sold $11 million of Shares

EVP, Chief Technology Officer of Paypal Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Sripada Shivanada (insider trades) sold 40,271 shares of PYPL on 03/02/2021 at an average price of $272.41 a share. The total sale was $11 million.

PayPal Holdings Inc is a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants. The company's payments platform includes PayPal, PayPal Credit, Venmo, Xoom and Braintree products. Paypal Holdings Inc has a market cap of $279.99 billion; its shares were traded at around $239.070000 with a P/E ratio of 67.55 and P/S ratio of 13.24. Paypal Holdings Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 24.00% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Daniel H Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PYPL stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $304.32. The price of the stock has decreased by 21.44% since.

President and CEO Daniel H Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PYPL stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $267.76. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.71% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO & EVP, Global Customer John D Rainey sold 5,377 shares of PYPL stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $298. The price of the stock has decreased by 19.78% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Chief Strategy & Growth Jonathan Auerbach sold 46,134 shares of PYPL stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $261.38. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.54% since.

EVP, Chief Bus. Aff. & Legal O Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of PYPL stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $298. The price of the stock has decreased by 19.78% since.

EVP Risk and Platforms & Chief Aaron Karczmer sold 4,419 shares of PYPL stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $298. The price of the stock has decreased by 19.78% since.

EVP, Global Sales Peggy Alford sold 1,574 shares of PYPL stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $298. The price of the stock has decreased by 19.78% since.

